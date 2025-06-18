Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,279,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 166.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,465.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,267,000 after purchasing an additional 759,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.79.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

