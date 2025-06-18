Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

