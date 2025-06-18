Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,092 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMUB opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

