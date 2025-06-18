Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $2.0369 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.