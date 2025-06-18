Bender Robert & Associates Acquires 73 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Booking were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Booking by 173.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,301.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,943.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

