Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 89,800 JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,304,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,150 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,795,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after buying an additional 407,119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,406,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after buying an additional 259,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,287,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5%

BATS BBIN opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $68.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.