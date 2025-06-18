Brokerages Set Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $17.47

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. HSBC raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 256,098,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,672,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862,848 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $64,765,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,755,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $29,984,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 30.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,908,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 905,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.2806 dividend. This is a boost from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 17.6%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.88%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

