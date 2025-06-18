Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, April 14th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
