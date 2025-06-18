5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$9.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.38.

VNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cormark upgraded 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Performance

5N Plus Company Profile

Shares of VNP opened at C$8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$542.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.02. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.54.

(Get Free Report

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.