LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LiveRamp worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE RAMP opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.00 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.