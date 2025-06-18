LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LiveRamp worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
