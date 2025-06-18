Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. BTIG Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

ARI opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 74.89, a quick ratio of 74.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,260.76. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.