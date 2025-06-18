Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Short Interest Update

Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Stock Performance

Langar Global HealthTech ETF stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Langar Global HealthTech ETF has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.96.

About Langar Global HealthTech ETF

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of healthcare technology companies worldwide. LGHT was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Langar.

