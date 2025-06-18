Robert J. Fleming Sells 3,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2%

NOC opened at $503.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $422.69 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

