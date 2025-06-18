CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after acquiring an additional 216,128 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6,481.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $271.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

