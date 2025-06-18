Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 10,371 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.66.

CP opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

