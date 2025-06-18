Essex Savings Bank Has $507,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSV opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
