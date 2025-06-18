JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

