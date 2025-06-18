Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 12,925 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

