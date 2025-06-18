Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,114,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

