Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $145.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.92.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $180.78 on Friday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $182.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $89,278.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,083,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,543,499.58. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $9,409,737.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,477,291.19. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,217 shares of company stock worth $81,105,568. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after acquiring an additional 804,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

