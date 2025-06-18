iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,347,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,334,000.

USMV opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

