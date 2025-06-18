T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.