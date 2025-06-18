NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 635 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.46 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

