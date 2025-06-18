NBT Bank N A NY Sells 657 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11,471.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.