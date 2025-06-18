Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,271 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 684,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 469,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 299,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.36 million, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.