Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 1,125 Shares of NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NVE were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth $1,870,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NVE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 9,289.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. NVE Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a market cap of $340.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.15.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. NVE’s payout ratio is 128.62%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

