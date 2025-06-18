The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boeing by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.59. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.