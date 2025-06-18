Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 706,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,324,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,154 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NYSE:EW opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

