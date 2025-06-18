Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 172 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.62 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

