Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after buying an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $239,864,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $199,065,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $475.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

