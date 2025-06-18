Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 55,700,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 78,048,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £862,100.00, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

