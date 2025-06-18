Trust Point Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,121,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,779,000 after acquiring an additional 493,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $87,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,273,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 262,710 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $628,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,138.68. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,913. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.48. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Baird R W upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.