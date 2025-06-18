Trust Point Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,121,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,779,000 after acquiring an additional 493,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $87,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,273,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 262,710 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $628,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,138.68. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,913. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Baird R W upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.