Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$8.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.25. The company has a market cap of C$520.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$9.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,934.40. Also, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,675.00. Insiders have purchased 23,895 shares of company stock worth $166,807 over the last 90 days. 32.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

