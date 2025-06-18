Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc lowered its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CSR opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -275.00%.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

