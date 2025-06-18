Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 902,912 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,651,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

