Planning Center Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

