Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

