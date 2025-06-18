Planning Center Inc. Has $64.55 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Planning Center Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $64,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 936,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 609,708 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 381,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 40,131.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290,956 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $54.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

