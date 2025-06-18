Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 6.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $39,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

