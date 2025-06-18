Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

