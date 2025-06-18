Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.01.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.