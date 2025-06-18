Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

