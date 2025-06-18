Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VOO opened at $549.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.