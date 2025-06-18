Planning Center Inc. Invests $7.58 Million in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 147,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

