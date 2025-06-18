Short Interest in CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Drops By 25.0%

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BTFX opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $72.53.

About CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

