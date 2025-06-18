Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. Buys 186,000 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 186,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00.

La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, June 11th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 79,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 253,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,623.95.

On Thursday, June 5th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 836,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,706.85.

On Friday, May 30th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 100,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 43,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,600.00.

On Friday, May 16th, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 81,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,795.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 2.4%

BSX stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.