Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,606.38. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

