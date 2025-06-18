Short Interest in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD) Drops By 25.0%

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FTBD opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTBD. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF by 253.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF

The Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a qualitative and quantitative security selection approach. FTBD was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Fidelity.

