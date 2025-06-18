Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Declines By 25.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance
QOWZ stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.
