Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Declines By 25.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance

QOWZ stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QOWZ. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

