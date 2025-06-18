Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Major Shareholder Elwood G. Norris Sells 30,000 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elwood G. Norris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 867,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,728. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.26. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.10% and a negative return on equity of 180.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 178,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.